The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jokic, in his most recent game, had 23 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 114-106 loss to the Rockets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jokic's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.4 26.8 Rebounds 12.5 13.0 11.7 Assists 9.5 9.6 10.1 PRA -- 51 48.6 PR -- 41.4 38.5



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jokic has made 11.1 shots per game, which adds up to 24.2% of his team's total makes.

Jokic's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.5 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

The Hawks concede 44.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 34 14 18 10 0 2 1 12/2/2022 35 24 10 8 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.