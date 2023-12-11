The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on MacKinnon's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus this season, in 22:30 per game on the ice, is +7.

In 11 of 27 games this season, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

MacKinnon has a point in 21 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points 12 times.

MacKinnon has an assist in 17 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 27 Games 4 37 Points 7 11 Goals 3 26 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.