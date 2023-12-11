Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Hawks - December 11
The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, square off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.0
|12.9
|Rebounds
|--
|1.9
|2.1
|Assists
|--
|2.7
|3.0
|PRA
|--
|15.6
|18
|PR
|--
|12.9
|15
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.5
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Hawks
- This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 shots per game, which accounts for 8.7% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.5 possessions per contest.
- The Hawks allow 122.5 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Hawks concede 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.
- Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are 20th in the league, conceding 13.5 makes per game.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/4/2023
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|30
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
