The New York Giants' Darius Slayton will face the Green Bay Packers' defense and Rudy Ford in Week 14 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Giants receivers' matchup versus the Packers secondary.

Giants vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 49.5 4.1 66 173 4.67

Darius Slayton vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has totaled 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 435 (36.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has one touchdown.

Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing last in the NFL with 1,819 total passing yards (151.6 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards per attempt (5.2).

With just 159 points (13.3 per game), the Giants are having trouble getting into the end zone this season.

New York has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29.3 times per contest, which is fifth in the league.

In the red zone, the Giants pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 59 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

In the air, Green Bay has allowed the 10th-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 2,445 (203.8 per game).

The Packers are giving up the eighth-fewest points in the NFL, 20.3 per game.

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.

13 players have caught a touchdown against the Packers this season.

Darius Slayton vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 53 23 Def. Targets Receptions 32 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.6 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 435 59 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 36.3 6.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 157 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

