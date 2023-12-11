The Colorado Avalanche, with Cale Makar, take the ice Monday against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Makar's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Cale Makar vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 22:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +15).

Makar has a goal in seven games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Makar has a point in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 16 of 25 games this season, Makar has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Makar hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Makar Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 4 34 Points 1 7 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

