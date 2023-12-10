The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Vikings vs. Raiders? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Vikings vs. Raiders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this game suggested by the model (1.8 points) is slightly less than the 3-point edge BetMGM gives to the Vikings, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • The Vikings have a 60.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Vikings have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).
  • Minnesota has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (50%).
  • The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won once.
  • Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Vikings or Raiders? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 14 Best Bets

  • Buccaneers vs Falcons
  • Panthers vs Saints
  • Texans vs Jets
  • Jaguars vs Browns
  • Colts vs Bengals

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (+3)
    • The Vikings have put together a record of 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-2.
    • The Raiders have put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
    • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 2-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

    Parlay your bets together on the Vikings vs. Raiders matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (40.5)
    • These teams average a combined 38.7 points per game, 1.8 less points than the total of 40.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.
    • Vikings games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (25%).
    • The Raiders have hit the over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 65.5 5

    Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 199 4 1.5 1

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.