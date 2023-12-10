Kene Nwangwu was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Nwangwu's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Nwangwu has rushed for nine yards on two carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Kene Nwangwu Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Vikings have no other RB on the injury list.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Nwangwu 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 2 9 0 4.5 0 0 0 0

Nwangwu Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Saints 2 9 0 0 0 0

