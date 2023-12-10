Justin Jefferson will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

So far this season, Jefferson has hauled in 36 passes on 53 targets for 571 yards and three TDs, averaging 114.2 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Raiders

Jefferson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders surrender 216.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have put up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 68.5 (-118)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jefferson has 11.8% of his team's target share (53 targets on 449 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.8 yards per target (ninth in league play), racking up 571 yards on 53 passes thrown his way.

Jefferson has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of five), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 10.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Jefferson has been targeted five times in the red zone (7.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts).

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 13 TAR / 11 REC / 159 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 TAR / 9 REC / 150 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

