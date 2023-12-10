Joshua Dobbs will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Dobbs has 2,401 yards passing (200.1 per game) and has completed 64% of his throws (252-for-394) while compiling 13 TD passes and 10 picks. Also, Dobbs has produced 400 rushing yards (33.3 per game) on 72 carries, scoring six TDs on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dobbs and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dobbs vs. the Raiders

Dobbs vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed one opposing player to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Nine players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Raiders this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Las Vegas in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Raiders this season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is conceding 216.8 yards per contest this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Raiders have conceded 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in NFL play.

Watch Vikings vs Raiders on Fubo!

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-115)

224.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dobbs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dobbs Passing Insights

So far this year, Dobbs has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of 11 opportunities.

The Vikings, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.3% of the time while running 38.7%.

Dobbs' 6.1 yards per attempt rank 29th in the NFL.

Dobbs has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 12 games, including multiple TDs four times.

Joshua Dobbs Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Dobbs Rushing Insights

Dobbs has hit the rushing yards over in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Dobbs has rushed for a score in six of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 185 YDS / 1 TD / 4 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 221 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-34 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 158 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-37 / 208 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.