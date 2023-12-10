Alexander Mattison has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Raiders give up 127 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Mattison has totaled a team-best 594 yards on 158 carries, good for 49.5 rushing yards per game. Mattison, as a receiver, has 27 catches for 174 yards (14.5 ypg) and three receiving scores.

Mattison vs. the Raiders

Mattison vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Raiders have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 127 rushing yards the Raiders yield per outing makes them the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored 12 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Raiders' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 12 opportunities this season (41.7%).

The Vikings have passed 61.3% of the time and run 38.7% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 284 rushes this season. He's handled 158 of those carries (55.6%).

In 12 games this year, Mattison has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has 10.7% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (55.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Mattison Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this season, Mattison has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Mattison has received 8.9% of his team's 449 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He is averaging 4.4 yards per target (133rd in NFL play), racking up 174 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

Mattison has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Mattison has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts).

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 18 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

