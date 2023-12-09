How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:22 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
- Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
- The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers score are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
- When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Illinois has put together a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.
- The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (67.1).
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (63.7).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse at home last season, making 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in road games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70.0).
- At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
- Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.