The South Dakota Coyotes (10-2) and the North Dakota State Bison (10-3) play on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the DakotaDome in a battle of MVFC opponents.

South Dakota is totaling 350.9 yards per game on offense (69th in the FCS), and rank 34th on defense, yielding 317.8 yards allowed per game. North Dakota State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks third-best in points per game (38.3) and 15th-best in points surrendered per game (19.3).

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota State 350.9 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.5 (1st) 317.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (62nd) 151.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.2 (4th) 199.1 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (67th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (66th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (4th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 2,360 yards passing for South Dakota, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has 804 rushing yards on 171 carries with six touchdowns.

Charles Pierre Jr. has collected 442 yards on 67 carries, scoring four times.

Carter Bell's 817 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 46 receptions and five touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has hauled in 36 passes while averaging 48.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jack Martens' 27 catches have yielded 356 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,315 yards (178.1 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 73.2% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 645 yards (49.6 ypg) on 122 carries with 12 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run the ball 106 times for 658 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Eli Green's 673 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 catches on 40 targets with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has put together a 615-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 49 targets.

RaJa Nelson has racked up 363 reciving yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

