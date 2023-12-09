South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) play the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 16.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaleb Stewart: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Thioune: 16.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Holt: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stewart: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Burchill: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bruns: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|38th
|85.2
|Points Scored
|64.5
|335th
|176th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|140th
|11th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|29.8
|301st
|6th
|14.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|3.7
|357th
|142nd
|14.0
|Assists
|9.8
|337th
|273rd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|100th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.