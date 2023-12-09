The Villanova Wildcats (10-2) visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-0) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

South Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (37.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game). Villanova has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks eighth-best in total yards per game (442.1) and 19th-best in total yards surrendered per game (297.7).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN.

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

How to Watch Week 15 Games

South Dakota State vs. Villanova Key Statistics

South Dakota State Villanova 457.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (8th) 239.4 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (39th) 230.4 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.4 (9th) 226.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.7 (47th) 2 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (30th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,517 yards (209.8 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 260 rushing yards on 72 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 178 times for a team-high 1,192 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times.

Amar Johnson has carried the ball 108 times for 704 yards (58.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's leads his squad with 719 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 708 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Griffin Wilde's 17 catches are good enough for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins leads Villanova with 2,607 yards on 146-of-251 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 328 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 123 carries for 914 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

DeeWil Barlee has run for 658 yards across 103 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle paces his squad with 955 receiving yards on 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has put together a 716-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 38 targets.

Jaaron Hayek's 38 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

