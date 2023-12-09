The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

This season, the Coyotes have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have made.

South Dakota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Coyotes sit at sixth.

The 81.2 points per game the Coyotes score are 12.1 more points than the Roadrunners give up (69.1).

South Dakota is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 16.8 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).

Defensively the Coyotes were better in home games last season, ceding 72.8 points per game, compared to 75.9 away from home.

South Dakota drained 10.7 treys per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

