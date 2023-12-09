In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ross Colton to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

In seven of 26 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Colton's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

