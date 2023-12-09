The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Considering a bet on MacKinnon in the Avalanche-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 22:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

MacKinnon has a goal in 10 games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 20 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 17 of 26 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 26 Games 2 36 Points 1 10 Goals 0 26 Assists 1

