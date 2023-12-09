Will Bowen Byram Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 9?
Can we anticipate Bowen Byram finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Byram stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Byram has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Byram has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Byram recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|25:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
