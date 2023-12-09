Avalanche vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (14-10-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2) on the road on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+.
Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-225)
|Flyers (+180)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 24 times this season, and have gone 15-9 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Colorado has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 69.2% chance to win.
- In 15 of 26 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Flyers Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Flyers Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|91 (3rd)
|Goals
|76 (20th)
|76 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|71 (11th)
|19 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (27th)
|14 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (6th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Four of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche's 91 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked 14th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 76 total goals (2.9 per game).
- With a +15 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
