You should watch Nathan MacKinnon and Travis Konecny in particular on Saturday, when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (36 points), via registered 10 goals and 26 assists.

Through 24 games, Cale Makar has scored seven goals and picked up 27 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 19 assists in 26 games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov (2-1-1) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .919% save percentage is ninth-best in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny is a top offensive contributor for his club with 22 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded 14 goals and eight assists in 26 games (playing 18:43 per game).

Sean Couturier is a key contributor for Philadelphia, with 18 total points this season. In 24 games, he has scored six goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, Travis Sanheim has scored two goals and contributed 16 assists for Philadelphia, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has an .885 save percentage (55th in the league), with 192 total saves, while conceding 25 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-3-1 record between the posts for Philadelphia this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 11th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.73 9th 10th 31.9 Shots 32.6 7th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28 4th 18th 18.81% Power Play % 12.2% 27th 7th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 85.88% 6th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.