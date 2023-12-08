South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yankton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yankton County, South Dakota has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Yankton County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisburg High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
