South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spink County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Spink County, South Dakota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spink County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen Roncalli High School at Redfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Redfield, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.