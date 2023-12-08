South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roberts County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Roberts County, South Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Roberts County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Britton-Hecla High School at Tiospa Zina Tribal School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Agency Village, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
