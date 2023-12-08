When the Denver Nuggets (14-8) and Houston Rockets (9-9) square off at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, Space City Home Network

ALT, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets lost to the Clippers on Wednesday, 111-102. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 23 points (and added six assists and zero rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 23 0 6 1 1 2 Nikola Jokic 22 15 10 1 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 18 9 0 0 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.9 boards and 9.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter posts 17.5 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.1 points, 7.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.4 boards per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 boards per game.

Watch Jokic, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 24.5 10.1 9.6 1.3 0.7 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 18.7 8.0 1.9 0.6 0.8 3.4 Reggie Jackson 16.7 2.9 5.5 0.8 0.3 2.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12.4 2.3 3.2 1.6 0.2 1.4 Christian Braun 9.1 3.9 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.