Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +144)

The 29.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 12.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.5 points per game are 1.0 higher than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 8.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average of 13.1.

His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 21 points Sengun scores per game are 1.5 less than his prop total on Friday.

He has pulled down nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Fred VanVleet has racked up 16.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points less than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

