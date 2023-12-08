Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Rockets on December 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -125)
|9.5 (Over: -159)
|1.5 (Over: +144)
- The 29.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 12.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.5 points per game are 1.0 higher than Friday's prop total.
- His per-game rebounding average of 8.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).
- He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average of 13.1.
- His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).
- Gordon's assist average -- 3.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: +100)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|5.5 (Over: +126)
- The 21 points Sengun scores per game are 1.5 less than his prop total on Friday.
- He has pulled down nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -141)
- Fred VanVleet has racked up 16.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points less than Friday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
- VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
