Nuggets vs. Rockets December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (12-6) face the Houston Rockets (8-7) at 9:00 PM ET .
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV:
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 28.8 points, 8.9 assists and 13.4 rebounds per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.9 points, 1.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Aaron Gordon averages 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.
- Reggie Jackson averages 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.2 points, 2 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun puts up 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Rockets.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are getting 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.
- Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 51% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- The Rockets are getting 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|110
|108.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.5
|49%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
