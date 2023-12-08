The Houston Rockets (9-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) after losing eight consecutive road games. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114.0 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 110.5 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +77 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Rockets have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 110.1 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 106.9 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

These teams average a combined 224.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 217.4 points per game combined, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver is 8-14-0 ATS this season.

Houston has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Nuggets and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Rockets +30000 +8000 -

