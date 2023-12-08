The Denver Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Jokic produced 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a 111-102 loss against the Clippers.

In this article we will look at Jokic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.6 27.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.9 11.7 Assists 9.5 9.8 11.4 PRA -- 51.3 50.2 PR -- 41.5 38.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Rockets

Jokic has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 11.2 per game, which account for 21.8% and 24.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 100.4.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 106.9 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have conceded 22.9 per contest, best in the NBA.

Allowing 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 33 32 10 15 1 0 1 11/24/2023 42 38 19 8 3 0 3 11/12/2023 38 36 21 11 2 1 0

