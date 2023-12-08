South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deuel County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Deuel County, South Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Deuel County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deuel High School at Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Henry, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
