South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butte County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Butte County, South Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Butte County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harding County High School at Newell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Newell, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
