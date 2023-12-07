South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Union County, South Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Union County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton High School at Elk Point-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Elk Point, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
