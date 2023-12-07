Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets face off on Thursday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rantanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 22:10 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 25 games this year Rantanen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 31 Points 6 12 Goals 4 19 Assists 2

