South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lincoln County, South Dakota, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton High School at Elk Point-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Elk Point, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.