Will Jack Johnson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 7?
Should you wager on Jack Johnson to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
