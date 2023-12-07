The Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+. The Avalanche have won five in a row at home.

The Avalanche have put up a 6-2-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 34 total goals (eight power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.1%) while giving up 25 goals to their opponents.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Avalanche vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-160)

Avalanche (-160) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have finished 1-2-3 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 16-7-2.

Colorado has five points (2-2-1) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 19 games (15-2-2, 32 points).

In the 12 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 11-1-0 to register 22 points.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-3-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 10 times, and went 5-4-1 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 11th 2.88 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 11th 31.8 Shots 30.8 16th 8th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28.5 6th 17th 19.59% Power Play % 18.99% 19th 7th 84.95% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

