How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken five straight at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Avalanche and Jets meet on ALT and ESPN+.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Jets Prediction
|Avalanche vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Jets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
- The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (89 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|23
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|25
|9
|25
|34
|26
|14
|46.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|25
|12
|19
|31
|12
|13
|52.8%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|25
|4
|9
|13
|18
|17
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 65 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the league.
- With 77 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|24
|8
|19
|27
|9
|17
|51.8%
|Kyle Connor
|24
|15
|12
|27
|12
|12
|50%
|Joshua Morrissey
|24
|4
|16
|20
|22
|12
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|24
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|35.4%
|Mason Appleton
|24
|6
|9
|15
|6
|10
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.