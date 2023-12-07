Avalanche vs. Jets Injury Report Today - December 7
Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) have eight players on the injury report, including Cale Makar, for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Cale Makar
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Andrew Cogliano
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (89 total, 3.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+17) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 77 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- Winnipeg's total of 65 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is sixth-best in the league.
- They have the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +12.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Jets (+125)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.