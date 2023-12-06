Nikola Jokic and Paul George are among the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers square off at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jokic's 29 points per game are 0.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Jokic's assist average -- 9.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 17.4 points Michael Porter Jr. has scored per game this season is 1.9 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (15.5).

His per-game rebound average of eight is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Porter has made 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Aaron Gordon's 13.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Wednesday's over/under for George has been set at 23.5 points. That's the same as his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

George has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

George's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average (21.8).

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Leonard's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.9 higher than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

