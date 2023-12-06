The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) hit the court against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Marquette vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -7.5 146.5

Marquette vs Texas Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.

Marquette has a 3-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark of Texas.

Marquette vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 3 50% 79.3 160.6 67 132.9 146.2 Texas 3 42.9% 81.3 160.6 65.9 132.9 145.5

Additional Marquette vs Texas Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

When Marquette scores more than 65.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Longhorns put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles allow.

Texas has put together a 2-5 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 Texas 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Marquette vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Texas 16-1 Home Record 17-1 8-4 Away Record 4-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

