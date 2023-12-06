Jamal Murray could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a 134-124 win over the Rockets (his last action) Murray put up 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 16.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 Assists 5.5 7.3 PRA -- 26.6 PR -- 19.3 3PM 2.5 2.1



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Clippers

Murray is responsible for attempting 5.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.4 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.7 points per game, the Clippers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Clippers are the 20th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have allowed 25.1 per game, 10th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 11.9 makes per game, ninth in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 41 21 5 12 4 0 2 1/13/2023 39 24 8 4 4 0 0 1/5/2023 21 18 4 1 4 0 0 11/25/2022 34 21 6 9 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.