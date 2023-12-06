The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 123-117 loss against the Kings, Gordon tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 8.1 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.9 PRA -- 24.4 25.5 PR -- 20.6 21.6



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 10.3% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

Gordon's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 109.7 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 39 20 5 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.