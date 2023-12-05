Valeri Nichushkin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks play on Tuesday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 20:28 on the ice per game.

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nichushkin has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 37% that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 5 21 Points 5 10 Goals 3 11 Assists 2

