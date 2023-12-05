The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 77.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 54.0 the Jackrabbits give up to opponents.

Washington State is 9-0 when it scores more than 54.0 points.

South Dakota State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The 63.2 points per game the Jackrabbits put up are 8.4 more points than the Cougars allow (54.8).

South Dakota State is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Washington State is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.

This season the Jackrabbits are shooting 43.3% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 14.5 higher than the Jackrabbits have given up.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Mesa Byom: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Mathiowetz: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Schedule