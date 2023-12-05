How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota State vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 77.4 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 54.0 the Jackrabbits give up to opponents.
- Washington State is 9-0 when it scores more than 54.0 points.
- South Dakota State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.
- The 63.2 points per game the Jackrabbits put up are 8.4 more points than the Cougars allow (54.8).
- South Dakota State is 4-1 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
- Washington State is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.
- This season the Jackrabbits are shooting 43.3% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Cougars concede.
- The Cougars' 47.5 shooting percentage from the field is 14.5 higher than the Jackrabbits have given up.
South Dakota State Leaders
- Brooklyn Meyer: 18.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%
- Tori Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Mesa Byom: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Madison Mathiowetz: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 78-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 72-42
|Frost Arena
|11/28/2023
|Washburn
|W 95-58
|Frost Arena
|12/5/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/12/2023
|Dordt
|-
|Frost Arena
