The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. The matchup airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -1.5 145.5

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points three times.

The average total in South Dakota State's contests this year is 143.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jackrabbits are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

South Dakota State's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Kent State's .500 mark (3-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 3 60% 74.4 159.2 69.4 141.3 141.9 Kent State 5 83.3% 84.8 159.2 71.9 141.3 142.8

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The 74.4 points per game the Jackrabbits score are only 2.5 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (71.9).

When South Dakota State totals more than 71.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 3-2-0 2-1 3-2-0 Kent State 3-3-0 0-0 5-1-0

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Kent State 10-2 Home Record 15-0 6-9 Away Record 9-6 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

