Tuesday's game features the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) facing off at Frost Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 76-75 win for Kent State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 9:15 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Venue: Frost Arena

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 76, South Dakota State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-0.9)

Kent State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

South Dakota State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Kent State is 3-3-0. A total of three out of the Jackrabbits' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Golden Flashes' games have gone over.

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits are outscoring opponents by five points per game with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) and allow 69.4 per outing (151st in college basketball).

South Dakota State ranks 159th in the country at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

South Dakota State makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (57th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

The Jackrabbits rank 154th in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 195th in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Dakota State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jackrabbits commit 11.3 per game (133rd in college basketball) and force 11.1 (259th in college basketball action).

