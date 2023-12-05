The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Frost Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

South Dakota State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 175th.

The Jackrabbits put up only 2.5 more points per game (74.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (71.9).

South Dakota State has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (66.6).

In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.9.

In home games, South Dakota State drained 3.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than away from home (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule