NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NHL schedule on Monday is sure to please. The outings include the St. Louis Blues squaring off against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
How to watch all the action in the NHL on Monday is available here.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|BSSW,BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|MNMT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|BSMW,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.