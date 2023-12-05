Can we count on Kurtis MacDermid finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

In one of five games this season, MacDermid scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in two games (zero shots).

MacDermid has no points on the power play.

MacDermid averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 50.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

