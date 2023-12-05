How to Watch the Bucks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (12-7) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
|Bucks vs Knicks Player Props
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.
- The Bucks put up 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks allow.
- When Milwaukee totals more than 105.5 points, it is 14-5.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New York has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 120.1 points per game this year at home, which is 2.0 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (122.1).
- At home, Milwaukee is ceding 3.0 fewer points per game (116.6) than in road games (119.6).
- In home games, the Bucks are making 0.3 fewer treys per game (13.9) than away from home (14.2). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to when playing on the road (38.6%).
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (111.7 per game) than on the road (110.2). And they are allowing less at home (103.2) than away (107.5).
- In 2023-24 New York is allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (103.2) than away (107.5).
- This season the Knicks are picking up more assists at home (23.1 per game) than on the road (23.0).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Back
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaQuan Jeffries
|Questionable
|Illness
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
