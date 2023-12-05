How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, December 5, with the Avalanche having lost three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the action on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ as the Avalanche and the Ducks take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction
|Avalanche vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/SO) ANA
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|Ducks
|8-2 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
- The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the league (86 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|23
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|24
|8
|23
|31
|25
|13
|46.6%
|Mikko Rantanen
|24
|12
|19
|31
|12
|12
|52.5%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|24
|4
|9
|13
|17
|17
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks concede 3.5 goals per game (84 in total), 25th in the NHL.
- With 66 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the league's 27th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|24
|14
|9
|23
|7
|16
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|23
|3
|14
|17
|12
|12
|38.5%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|24
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
|Troy Terry
|24
|5
|8
|13
|19
|17
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.